SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board discussed changing its savings policy Tuesday, with some board members noting the decision comes as the district faces a rising budget deficit.
Superintendent Todd Bowden proposed changing the district’s policy to align with the state’s after discovering that the district has a different method of calculating its fund balance.
The school district’s policy says that it must maintain 7.5 percent of expenditures in reserves, while the state requires all districts to keep at least 3 percent of revenue in reserves.
The board approved advertising the policy change in a 3-2 vote, with School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler dissenting.
The final vote will take place at an upcoming meeting.
Robinson and Ziegler pointed out that the proposal to change the policy only came after the school district learned of its deficit spending, which would cause the district to drop below its own 7.5 percent requirement.
They noted that none of the board members raised concerns when the policy was reviewed last summer.
“Instead of changing the behavior of the spending practices, we’re changing the calculation,” Ziegler said.
School Board vice chairwoman Jane Goodwin noted that the district’s reserves appeared lower than other districts because of how the district calculates its fund balance.
“I reviewed a lot of other districts around the state and I thought, ‘Gee they have much better fund balances than we do,’” Goodwin said. “And that’s when I started investigating it because I knew that many of them did not have healthier fund balances.”
Robinson argued that it was “fiscally irresponsible” to change the 7.5 percent requirement, which lets the board know whether or not there is enough money in the fund reserve.
“The 7.5 percent is like an indicator light telling you how much gas you have left in your tank, so what we’re doing, instead of stopping to get gas or changing how we do things, we’re just going to change the indicator light, so that it goes off when we have even less gas in that car,” Robinson said.
School Board member Shirley Brown suggested using the state’s calculation as the district develops its 2019-2020 budget.
She added the board should follow the law and avoid being penalized by legislators who could cut their salaries, as well as the superintendent’s.
Despite the district’s efforts to keep a healthy fund balance, Goodwin said legislators have made significant budget and property tax cuts. She said the district has also had to share referendum money with charter schools, noting that many other districts were not granting that money to charters.
“I think we’re going to have to have a very sharp pencil this year,” she said.
