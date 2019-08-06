STAFF REPORT
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will meet Tuesday before students head back to school next week.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
There is no new business on the agenda, therefore little discussion is set to take place at the meeting.
All Sarasota County public schools start classes Aug. 12.
