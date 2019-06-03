SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will vote Tuesday on an amended dual enrollment agreement with the University of South Florida that will allow even more students to participate in the program next year.
The previous agreement passed in a 5-0 vote during a May 7 meeting.
Board members will make a decision on the new agreement at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
Dual enrollment programs allow students to earn college credit while in high school.
Students must have a 3.5 GPA and required standardized test scores to meet USF admissions requirements.
Eligible students will be able to take dual enrollment courses on their high school campus with school-based instructors, online or at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus with USF instructors.
The fall enrollment deadline has been extended to June 20. USF will review all candidate applications and make final decisions on admissions.
