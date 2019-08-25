Staff Report
SARASOTA – A Sarasota County Schools administrator has been tapped to serve on the board of directors for the Reading Recovery Council of North America.
Laura Kingsley, the district’s chief academic officer, will serve as a site coordinator representative for a three-year term, according to a district news release.
The RRCNA is a not-for-profit association of Reading Recovery professionals, advocates and partners. Reading Recovery is a short-term intervention program for first graders who have difficulty learning to read and write.
“I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors for the Reading Recovery Council of North America,” Kingsley said. “The RRCNA’s mission aligns beautifully with the heart of our district’s purpose as well as the hearts of many community supporters.”
All elementary schools have at least one Reading Recovery teacher who spent a year participating in six graduate level courses, while working one-on-one with low-performing first graders.
This year, the district trained eight Literacy Lesson Reading Recovery teachers who work with children in its Exceptional Student Education program and English as a Second Language program.
