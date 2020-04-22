The Sarasota County School System is planning graduation ceremonies and dances for its high school classes of 2020, even if they have to be pushed to late July.
“The unprecedented, life-altering changes that have transpired as a result of COVID-19 have impacted our community, state, nation and world forever,” said a statement from the district issued Wednesday afternoon.
“In an effort to preserve some normalcy, and ensure that graduating seniors receive the safest, most celebratory commencement season possible, Sarasota County Schools will be working with each traditional public high school in the district to schedule an in-person graduation ceremony in late July, as well as a dance for seniors, to honor each school’s Class of 2020.”
There will also be a digital tribute created for each senior class.
The ceremonies and dances will be subject to cancellation pending the most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and guidance from the Department of Health, the district’s statement cautioned.
If the ceremonies are cancelled, “each school’s digital tribute will serve as its graduation ceremony for seniors. Should dances for seniors be cancelled, schools will incorporate a special recognition for the Class of 2020 during their homecoming in the fall.”
Dates for the graduation ceremonies are still being worked out, but school officials are aiming for dates between July 16 and July 26. The dances could fall within those dates as well.
The ceremonies will include North Port High, Venice High, Booker High, Oak Park School, Pine View School, Riverview High, Sarasota High, Suncoast Polytechnical High School and Triad.
“We want to ensure the district’s Class of 2020 has all the recognition and fanfare possible,” said schools interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran.
“Graduation ceremonies and dances are milestones and rites of passage that all seniors should be able to enjoy. With so much change and uncertainty ahead, we felt it was important to make plans that acknowledge our graduating seniors and provide the ability for them to forge their own memories. Our student, staff and community’s safety are our utmost concern, so we also need to understand that all plans are subject to the guidance from the CDC and Department of Health.
“It’s disappointing that the Class of 2020 will not have the same commencement experiences as in years past, but we’re confident that these plans, as well as a few other surprises, will remind our graduating seniors and their families how much we care about them and how proud we are of their hard work.”
