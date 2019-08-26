SARASOTA – Sarasota County Schools employees, in compliance with state law, are undergoing mental health gatekeeper training.
Teachers, administrators and staff members will be prepared to lead conversations about mental health following their completion of the Kognito At-Risk training program.
Kognito, a health simulation company, offers trainings on trauma-informed teaching, bullying prevention, LGBTQ cultural competency, and substance use, in addition to mental health and suicide prevention.
“We are seeing our teachers, administrators and staff members do well above the minimum, state-mandated requirements for mental health awareness education," said Debra Giacolone, the district's supervisor of Mental and Behavioral Health Services.
"Many are electing to take multiple online sessions to broaden their knowledge base," she added. "Our district truly cares about connecting with students and families to address mental and behavioral health concerns as compassionately and efficiently as possible.”
The district introduced the online At-Risk for Elementary School Educators, Middle School Educators and High School Educators components to its employees Aug. 14.
As of Aug. 21, Sarasota County had logged 3,945 employees who completed the required online module.
Four face-to-face sessions were offered at the school district’s headquarters two days later to allow personnel to complete their mental health awareness education requirements.
