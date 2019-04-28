SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District is encouraging all eligible families to begin enrolling their students in its Summer Learning Academies.
The learning academies will run from June 3 to July 18. Families should note that the academies will be closed from July 1-4.
The learning academies are academic and enrichment programs that help give children a boost in learning and school readiness during the summer, according to a district news release.
The South County schools offering learning academies to incoming kindergartners and students rising to first and second grades include Atwater Elementary School, Cranberry Elementary School, Glenallen Elementary School, Lamarque Elementary School and Garden Elementary School.
All eligible families looking to enroll their students in Summer Learning Academies must first register their new student or re-register their returning student for the 2019-20 school year, the release said.
The learning academies will only accept students who are zoned for a participating school or who have confirmed school choice at that school.
To register, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/SLA.
