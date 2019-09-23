SARASOTA — September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Sarasota County School District will "Go Gold" on Sept. 27 in support of pediatric cancer.

The district previously participated in "Go Gold Day" in honor of Benjamin Magilkey and Avery Rann, two Southside Elementary School students who died of cancer in 2017.

The Magilkey family established The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research in conjunction with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and any proceeds earned on "Go Gold Day" will go toward their organization, according to a district news release.

Last year, more than $18,000 was raised by Sarasota County schools in support of pediatric cancer research, the release said.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments