OSPREY — When Brennan Asplen was sworn in as Sarasota County School District’s new superintendent, he acknowledged that he would be facing unprecedented challenges off the bat when schools reopen Aug. 31.
“Most of my time, probably 100% of my time, is going to be working to reopen schools successfully,” Asplen said. “We have an obstacle, we’re gonna have to all come together and work together very hard to get through it.”
In addition to safety, Asplen said he wants a main focus to be on instruction.
“We just need to make sure you open up as safely as possible, which I think we’ve done a tremendous amount of work there,” Asplen said. “Then, make sure that we have a really rigorous instructional delivery method for our students, so that we continue to have that high quality education.”
If the Department of Health were to shut down brick-and-mortar schools again, forcing the district to return to a completely virtual instructional method, that’s something the district is prepared for, Asplen told the Sun.
“(Teachers) would be able to plan and execute their instructional delivery methods to keep up with the pace and to keep up with the rigor,” Asplen said. “I feel very comfortable that if we had to go fully remote, we would really do a great job.”
Asplen was sworn into office at a ceremony Monday morning by retired Florida 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Lee Haworth, officially taking the place of then-interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran, who held the position since December. Corcoran will now return to her previous role as the district’s chief financial officer.
Asplen and his family were welcomed warmly at the School District School Board chambers by Sarasota’s five School Board members, who picked Asplen as a top choice after the nationwide superintendent search that yielded 32 applicants.
Board members voted unanimously last month to hire Asplen, who comes from a position as deputy superintendent of the St. Johns County School District.
“We’re very fortunate to have someone of your caliber and understanding,” said School Board Chair Caroline Zucker. “We also felt that you were coming in with some knowledge of what we were going through this last month.”
