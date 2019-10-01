People for Trees sponsored one of their Eco-Kids gatherings Saturday at The Oaks Park in North Port. Children explored their world of trees through various activities that focused on their five senses that culminated with a walk along the trail of the Myakkahatchee Creek. For information about future Eco Kids gatherings visit peoplefortrees.com or contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.

