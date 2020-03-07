NORTH PORT — It had the makings of gang-style killing.
Police had closed a major Florida highway in tourist season — on a Saturday — to puzzle together clues. Known facts were that a man traveling southbound in a sedan on Interstate 75 in North Port died by gunfire at about 3:45 a.m. Callers reported multiple gunshots to emergency 911 dispatchers.
Investigators confirmed that bullet casings and other evidence were collected. The victim had been gunned down and died at the scene.
Police also confirmed the shooting “was isolated,” in copspeak meaning that Saturday's event was not a continuing threat to the public.
The complete story just needed confirming facts from a police spokesperson.
But he was tight-lipped, Josh Taylor saying only that the unnamed driver had been heading from the Palmetto area near Bradenton to Fort Myers.
And that was it.
“I can confirm (investigators) were looking for bullet casings,” said Taylor, North Port's communications manager.
And on a social media posting, he wrote about the victim: “He is not from North Port.”
Here's what was known early Saturday. The shooting took place about 3:45 a.m. between Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, exits 182 and 179 on I-75.
“The victim died at the scene just south of the Toledo Blade exit,” Taylor reported.
By 8:30 a.m., the interstate remained closed southbound between Sumter Boulevard and King’s Highway in Charlotte County. It was partially opened about noon, and fully reopened around 4:45 p.m. Taylor throughout the day had suggested drivers avoiding the interstate.
He said later that investigators were searching that area for evidence. Other officers were trying to reach the victim's family. His name wasn't released under the Marsy's Law statute that allows police to withhold names of crime victims, however.
As investigators backtracked from where the victim's car ended up off the roadway, they collected shell casings and whatever could be found to shape the deadly morning scene. Florida Highway Patrol officers managed traffic as North Port investigators worked the scene in a grid pattern.
“It appeared,” Taylor said, “that someone pulled alongside (the victim) and opened fire.”
Anyone with information is urged to call North Port Detective Chris Clark at 941-429-7349.
