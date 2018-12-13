NORTH PORT — A new store of an old chain opens in North Port today.
Save-A-Lot opens its doors at 8 a.m. at a building that has been empty for more than a year after the closing of a drug store at the location of 12600 S. Tamiami Trail.
The store began in 1977 in Illinois and by 1980, 52 locations had been added in the Midwest.
With North Port’s location opening up, it has more than 1,300 stores in 36 states along with Caribbean islands and Central America.
“With this new store, we look forward to offering locals quality products, cost savings and a convenient shopping experience,” district manager Jermaine Edwards said in a news release. “Our commitment to making grocery shopping on a budget possible remains at the core of our business — and we are excited to be in North Port.”
The morning will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. along with grocery bag and gift card giveaways, according to the news release.
“The store will have a brand-new design featuring more aisle space and fresh products to create a great shopping experience. In addition, the store will have ongoing promotions with prices on top product slashed by up to 40 percent,” the news release states.
It will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
