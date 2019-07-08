NORTH PORT — The future of Sarasota County Area Transit is the focus of several upcoming meetings in the region, including one in North Port and another in Venice.
The 10-year Transit Development Plan workshop takes place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Morgan Family Community Center multipurpose room, 6207 W Price Blvd., North Port.
SCAT has several routes that serve North Port and the rest of South Sarasota County but some have been eyed for elimination.
The county is also hosting a workshop from 4:30-6 p.m. July 18, at Venice Community Center, Room G., 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
