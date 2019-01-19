NORTH PORT — Sarasota County is sponsoring “Tree Quest,” an educational scavenger hunt in two parks until Feb. 1.
The event is in its second year and is held in celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day, which was Friday.
“Each state gets to set its own Arbor Day,” said Marguerite Beckford, a horticulture expert with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. “And we get to go first because all the other states are frozen.”
The purpose the scavenger hunt, Beckford said, is to highlight the importance of trees and their benefits, particularly in an urban environment.
People who participate in the scavenger hunt will search for five trees within one of two county parks that are being used for the event.
Those parks are Deer Prairie Creek Preserve in South County and Circus Hammock in North County.
Deer Prairie Creek Preserve is located just off the Tamiami Trail south of River Road and just outside North Port.
Cards listing clues to the five trees that are part of the scavenger hunt are available at all county libraries and facilities. Or, the clues can be found on the county’s website at www.scgov.net and typing “tree quest” in the search bar.
Each tree, Beckford said, is tagged with a fact sheet to let searchers know they’ve found the right tree and information about that particular tree and the benefits it provides.
Those tags were developed using i-Tree a software program developed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Using that software, residents can obtain information about trees in their own backyards.
After participants find all the trees, they can submit answers on the county’s website for the chance to win prizes. Last year’s prizes included state parks day passes, plant gift certificates and rain barrels.
This is the second year the county is operating Tree Quest which is a collaboration between IFAS, Environmental Services, and Parks and Recreation.
“We had pretty good participation last year,” Beckford said. “It was important for Sarasota County to highlight the natural beauty that surrounds us, while creating a fun, educational challenge.”
For more information about Tree Quest, contact the county’s call center at 941-861-5000.
