NORTH PORT – The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, has been awarded a $3.6 million job growth grant to establish a Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation at SCF Bradenton.
The center will feature a Coding Technology Academy; Technology Incubator and Accelerator; Video, Augmented Reality and Creative Studio; and University Partnership Center, according to a news release.
The Coding Technology Academy will offer immersion courses, certificate programs, seminars, social events and other gatherings to benefit the technology sector and other businesses that rely on technology to expand its footprint, the release said.
Academies will be placed at SCF Bradenton, SCF Lakewood Ranch and in downtown Sarasota.
The SCF Technology Incubator and Accelerator aims to help entrepreneurs achieve rapid growth. It will reduce costs through shared office space including high-speed internet, other supportive technology and production equipment expenses, the release states.
Education, training and business-oriented curriculum will also be available to participants.
The Creative Studio will offer video recording, editing, production and digital broadcasting.
The University Partnership Center will provide access to advisors from partner universities who will assist students in selecting courses aligned with their upper division degree choices at partner universities, the release said.
