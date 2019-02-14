WEST VILLAGES — The State College of Florida is still looking to fill about 80 seats for a new collegiate school at its Venice campus.
Overall, 100 seats were open for the 2019-20 school year, and the school has received more than 20 applications, according to SCF spokesperson Jamie Smith.
It’s slated to open in August and will be the first school to open in the West Villages.
The new campus when complete will only serve high school students and there is no middle school option being considered.
Students at the charter school will take a structured curriculum in ninth and 10th grades before transitioning to enrollment as an SCF college student. By the time students are done, they will graduate with their high school diploma and their associates in arts degree.
The first two years of the school will be dual enrollment only, according to SCF. By 2020, SCF plans to fill 400 seats at the new school and have a building on the campus.
New 11th grade students enrolling will need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average. Other requirement include parental approval and qualifying SAT and ACT test scores.
A lottery for seats will be on 15th of every month until filled, according to Smith. Parents are notified two weeks after acceptance.
An information session is set for 6-7 p.m. Feb. 28. Additional sessions are planned for March 13, March 28, April 9, and April 22 in the Selby Room of Building 800 on the Venice campus, 8000 South Tamiami Trail.
For more information contact Danielle Lutz at LutzD@SCF.edu.
