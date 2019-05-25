WEST VILLAGES — A Navy veteran and SCF-Venice president of Student Veterans of America chapter at the school received the SCF Outstanding Graduate Award at its recent graduation ceremony held in Bradenton.
The ceremony at Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto celebrated 733 students from the regional SCF campuses — with 423 associate in arts degrees, 172 associate in science degrees and 113 bachelor’s degrees awarded.
According to a news release from the school, the Outstanding Graduate Award went to Loren C. Lacy.
He graduated with a 3.67 grade point average for his associate in arts degree, making the dean’s list every semester.
“Since his transition from the military to college in 2017, Lacy immersed himself in his classes and joined student organizations that allowed him to expand his experience and skills in the areas of project management, leadership and technical abilities,” the news release said.
He has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa’s Alpha Mu Upsilon Chapter, Swamp Scribes and Sigma Kappa Delta English Honors Society at SCF Venice. He also assisted with Xenos, SCF Venice’s inclusivity club, by helping draft its constitution.
He worked as a business and technology lab assistant and veteran academic peer adviser, the college stated.
He will next attend University of Central Florida in Orlando.
The other Outstanding Graduate finalists were: Jacob M. Blenker, LeAnn L. Copeland and Darrell E. Stinger.
The first student-selected Outstanding Faculty award went to SCF Associate Professor Daniel Fuerstman “for his exemplary academic instruction, student advocacy, mentoring, and ability to challenge students to discover their own capabilities and reach their optimum potential within a supportive environment.”
