By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
staff writer
WEST VILLAGES — As kids get ready to head back to school, adults can check out the offerings at State College of Florida.
Across several of the Sarasota County campuses, adults have the option to enjoy non-degree, but also certificate courses.
The certification courses offer a variety of options from private investigation to personal training.
Lee Kotwicki, director of workforce solutions at SCF, said the private investigation course has been one of the most popular.
“It’s been very successful,” Kotwicki said.
It’s similar for the personal trainer courses, Kotwicki said the attendance has doubled. Both courses swap campuses, one semester the class will be held in Bradenton and the other it will be held in Venice.
SCF is also offering a manufacturing course online which is held two times a week and is a total of 80 hours. The course is the manufactured skills standard council certified production technician and once students complete course, following the completion of the course students can apply for careers in manufacturing.
Many of the classes offered in adult education are made to help adults get a certification and transition into other careers.
Others like Savvy Social Security, advanced driver and motorcycle safety are held for those who want to sharpen skills or to learn more about their benefits.
Kotwicki said Savvy Social Security is not being held at Venice, but will be held at a later date.
There is also classes to learn about Excel and other computer programs.
Classes through SCF also offer business courses to help those running a business. Kotwicki said with the computer classes the college sees both business and non-business owners.
Kotwicki added the college also takes recommendations.
“We have a form on our website they can fill it (out) and (we’ll) try to run it,” Kotwicki said.
However, he said, on some occasions the college will recommend a third party that may offer the class online.
The non-credit and certificate classes are a good jumping off points for adults who may not be certain. While the college doesn’t track, which students move on to take degree courses, it’s a place to start.
“These (classes) offer an affordable way to try and get your feet wet,” said Jamie Smith, director of marketing.
Smith said she has heard of students who take certification classes and they do go on to get a degree.
She continued that once students are in that setting they may decide to move over and continue with their studies.
“They get inspired,” Smith said.
For more on offerings from the college, visit www.scf.edu.
