SARASOTA — The inconsistencies with dual enrollment at Pine View School have led to State College of Florida pulling dual enrollment courses from Sarasota County high school campuses.
SCF Director of Marketing Jamie Smith said the Pine View issue led the college to do a deeper dive into the high school campus dual enrollment.
In May, SCF announced the choice to remove classes from Pine View after issues with transcripts, classes being held year round — as opposed to quarterly — as well as final exams being given early on campus.
SCF looked into its policy ahead of a change to how dual enrollment is handled by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
• • •
A joint news release late Tuesday was issued by the Sarasota and Manatee school districts about removing the classes starting in July 2019.
Spring semester will not be affected by these changes.
Both districts said they were looking for a solution for students who were taking classes on their high school campuses. The change to the on-campus dual enrollment will affect some 1,120 kids across both counties.
In both counties there are 1,120 students enrolled in off campus dual enrollment and 799 students enrolled on SCF's campus and online, according to Smith.
In Sarasota County, that number is between 400 to 500 students, Communications Director Tracey Beeker said. Students at North Port, Venice, Booker and Riverview high school will be affected by the change along with Pine View, Sarasota Military Academy and Sarasota High School.
Superintendent Todd Bowden was disappointed in the changes made to the articulation agreement. In May, Bowden said he hoped to find a solution with SCF President Carol Probstfeld.
On Tuesday, Bowden told the Sun he was surprised by the outcome, as Probstfeld had told him that the courses could possibly return to campuses in a year.
“It’s a step backwards,” Bowden said.
Bowden was concerned for students who may not consider college an option. This was an easier way to get students to try out college courses on their respective campuses.
“This is their first attempt to take a college-level course,” he said.
He said it planted the seed to get students interested in taking college courses or those who may not be sure if they want to go to college.
“It closed the door for students in ninth- and 10th-grade (students),” Bowden said.
Bowden said this does not affect students taking courses on SCF’s campus, early admission or the accelerated dual enrollment students.
Those affected by this change are students who use the on-campus option at one of the high schools in the district.
In May, SCF pulled three courses from the Pine View campus. Despite this change, Pine View, like other campuses, still offered a variety of classes, according to the school district’s secondary school executive director, Steve Cantees.
Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert could not immidiately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Starting in fall 2019, those classes will only be available at SCF’s campuses or online.
Bowden said Tuesday during his Superintendent’s Report that he had tasked Cantees to find a solution for students.
On Wednesday, Cantees said the district was looking at having other colleges instructors teach on the campuses. Cantees said the district is looking at University of South Florida.
“It’s obviously going to be impactful,” Cantees said.
Cantees said it puts the ball in the district’s court how they plan to handle dual enrollment going forward.
Sarasota County students will be able to take classes online through the University of Florida and the University of South Florida, but the district is looking for an on-campus option.
“Online is not as good an option as being in class,” Cantees said.
He said some students also don’t do well in online classes because they don’t have the benefit of an instructor.
Cantees said the district is working with Manatee County Schools to find a solution. He said they are looking to reach out to private colleges to offer the on-campus option.
• • •
SCF said decided to pull the classes due to the changes in the SACSCOC policy.
Smith pointed out the change was not due to the new charter school on the SCF Venice campus.
On Tuesday, the School Board unanimously voted to approve the charter for a collegiate high school on the Venice campus.
While the policy from the SACSCOC doesn’t outright say anything about how dual enrollment is handled, it does mention the course quality. Smith said the reasoning behind pulling the courses was due to quality.
In section 10 of the 2018 Principles of Accreditation for SACSCOC, it states all courses taken for academic credit have rigor, substance and standards. The section continues “that to protect the integrity of the degrees offered, the institution is responsible for the quality of the coursework transcripted as if it were credit earned from the institution.”
Cantees said the district had not heard anything about these concerns.
“I think we can ensure the quality of classes,” Cantees said.
For now, the district is researching options for their students, while SCF plans to offer students the same classes but only on its campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.