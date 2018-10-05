WEST VILLAGES — Those looking to register to vote or for more information on the upcoming election can visit the State College of Florida-Venice on Monday to learn more.
The event is being put on the college’s history and political science club, and will serve as a way for voters to learn more ahead of the upcoming November election.
Those who attend the event will also have an opportunity to learn more about registering to vote.
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis will also speak at the free event. Stamoulis will talk about the importance of voting.
SCF’s voting event is from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Selby Room in building 800 on the SCF Venice Campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
For more information call the college at 941-408-1300.
Early voting for the Nov. 16 election begins on Oct. 22 in Charlotte County and in Sarasota County. Early voting ends Nov. 3 in Sarasota County and Nov. 4 in Charlotte County.
The last day to register to vote in Sarasota and Charlotte counties is Tuesday.
To vote in either county a voter must be registered, and have a valid photo identification card with a signature to vote in the election.
For more information on voting in either county, Charlotte County residents can call 941-833-5400 or visit www.charlottevotes.com.
Sarasota County residents can call 941-861-8600 or visit www.sarasotavotes.com.
