WEST VILLAGES — The State College of Florida Venice campus gathered on Wednesday to honor William Jervey Jr.
Jervey made a capstone donation to SCF’s Gator Den, which is a partnership between the college and the University of Florida.
In making his donation, the college named the lake and the library on its property in his honor.
Jervey donated $130,000 to the program. Along with the donation to the college, two designated funds will go to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in his name, Mike Fuller said on Wednesday.
Fuller is the president of the State College of Florida Foundation board. Fuller said Jervey’s gift was one of the biggest gifts received by the college.
Fuller’s statements were echoed by SCF President Carol Probstfeld.
Probstfeld said that the gift was the most significant in the foundation’s history. She also celebrated his dedication to higher education and how it benefits the community.
“(It) helps those who may have not had access before,” Probstfeld said.
Jervey spoke on Wednesday morning recounting his love of libraries and how he discovered the SCF campus.
SCF’s library is the second one in the county named in his honor — the newly rebuilt Venice library also is also named after Jervey.
Jervey thanked everyone who made it possible, and retold how he found out about the campus. He said he saw the sign and decided to stop into the campus to check it out.
It was there he fell in love with the campus and architecture, eventually he found his way to the library.
“It was love at first sight,” Jervey said.
He added the more he learned about the campus and the school the more he appreciated it it.
Jervey recounted his youth in Hawaii where he spent more time in the library than on the beach. He also mentioned his love of higher education and his curiosity about college campuses.
“I always gravitate toward libraries,” Jervey said.
It was his time in libraries and reading about people like Andrew Carnegie, who gave his wealth away through his life. Jervey made his own wealth by buying stocks and investing.
The money made from those investments have been poured back into the community. Jervey’s donations have funded projects like the acquisition and restoration of the circus train car on display at the Venice Train Depot, the renovation of the Lord-Higel House and to the Library Foundation of Sarasota County.
“I’m so honored,” Jervey said.
