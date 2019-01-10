WEST VILLAGES – The State College of Florida will offer a six-day private investigator course at SCF-Venice starting in February.
The 40-hour course provides basic information on becoming a licensed private investigator, including industry regulations, department rules, licensing criteria and investigation techniques, according to a news release.
The course will be offered from Feb. 1-3 and 8-10 for $395. It will be located in Building 800 at 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, in West Villages.
Friday classes run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday classes from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This course meets the state licensing requirements to earn the Private Investigator Class CC intern license and qualifies those who pass the course to apply for a private investigator’s internship through the Florida Division of Licensing, the release states.
Those looking for additional information can contact Director of Workforce Solutions Lee Kotwicki at 941-363-7218 or KotwicL@SCF.edu.
To register for the course, visit SCF.edu/CCDEnroll.
