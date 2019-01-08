NORTH PORT — With dozens of school zones spread across the city and as thousands of kids returned to school Monday, city officials warned drivers and parents to keep kids safe.
The same warning is up for Charlotte County drivers and residents as their students return from winter vacation on Wednesday; teachers report back to school in Charlotte County today.
North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said drivers should watch for flashing signs and drive below the posted speed limit.
But drivers should also be aware children may be walking in other areas outside of school zones.
“It’s not just necessarily in the school zone where you could have a kid cross the street in the morning hours,” Taylor said. “Kids sometimes are riding from up to two miles away — could be they’re walking or riding to get to school from two miles away — so you really have to just go slow and take your time.”
Along with Sarasota County schools, Charlotte County schools are also back in session on Wednesday — expecting a total of nearly 15,500 students to return.
For children waiting at bus stops before school, officials advise them to stay off the roads and let cars go by.
Taylor said children gathering and playing in the streets near bus stops is among one of the safety issues the city encounters.
He said kids should be waiting 5 to 10 feet away from the road.
Taylor reminds parents who park near bus stops to avoid impeding traffic.
He said they should park off the road and should not park in someone’s yard.
As children prepare to return for the new semester, some may bike to school for the first time, and parents should take precautions to keep kids safe on their way to school.
“Let’s say a second- or third-grader got a new bike for Christmas and now they’re going to be riding their bike to school,” Taylor said. “It’s a good idea for parents to maybe walk that route with them the first couple times or at least give them a practice run.”
