SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board approved amending a contract with Student Leadership Academy, allowing the charter middle school to extend its grade level to include ninth grade.
The contract passed in a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, with Robinson dissenting, noting that he would have preferred to have the charter review committee take a look at the contract before casting his vote.
“I want to hear from the collection of people in the charter review committee and have their input before I decide on matters such as charter schools,” Robinson said. “I think it actually helps the charter schools hearing from a variety of disciplines and how they look at the charter school application and I think that SLA would’ve benefited from hearing from our staff on this process.”
The contract was tabled at a March 5 meeting after all five board members argued that it would disadvantage students to keep them from moving on to high school. The board further discussed the proposal, which would allow the Venice school to add up to 50 ninth grade students, at a March 26 workshop.
Despite the board’s opposition, a state law permits the high performing charter school to expand its grade level. The board was given 90 days to modify the contract with the school.
Representatives from the school presented their proposal to the board during the workshop.
Jonathan Cooley, principal of Student Leadership Academy, said the purpose of the expansion is to give students who aren’t socially and emotionally ready to enter a larger school an extra year to mature and develop coping skills to help them succeed in high school.
Cooley noted a majority of parents send their children to the school due to the smaller class sizes and individualized attention that students receive. He said many students start to struggle academically because of the stress of being in a larger school environment.
“For a lot of kids that’s overwhelming,” Cooley said. “It creates a lot of anxiety, which affects their personal life, their home life and their academics.”
School Board member Shirley Brown argued that the transition into high school would be more difficult for students if they miss the first year.
”I just don’t know if you’re really going to be making a big difference to make it so that these kids will really be able to then come into school in 10th grade or if we’re just pushing this down the road and the kids are going to have the same problem,” Brown said. “I still think you’re delaying what I think might be the inevitable, that they’re going to have to infiltrate into a bigger world.”
“If they come into Venice High School and all of their cohort people During the meeting, Brown, who voted in favor in the contract, said she still had concerns about keeping students from moving on.
But noted that allowing students to complete ninth grade at the charter school would reduce the stress of being at a large high school and help them maintain a good grade point average.
“I know that it’ll be problematic for some students, but that’s a decision that we need to leave to these parents,” Brown said. “It’s up to the parents to decide whether they want to allow their children to go to the four-year high school right away or if they want to leave them in the more protective environment of their charter school. But I think that it’s something that parents need to think about long and hard before they make the decision.”
School Board member Bridget Ziegler pointed out that she also had concerns about the expansion, but recognized the school’s efforts to meet the needs of students through its expansion.
”I know that moving into high school is really, it’s a different beast, in my opinion, but I understand that trying to adapt and respond to the needs of your school community,” Ziegler said. “So my hope is that it’s in the best interest of those students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.