SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board approved a controversial savings policy Tuesday amid fears that the district’s deficit spending would worsen its financial problems in later years.
The policy, which passed 3-2, with School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson dissenting, changes how the district calculates its annual fund balance, and will now align with state law.
While legislation requires school districts to maintain at least a 3 percent fund balance, Sarasota County Schools previously adopted a self-imposed policy that set the minimum standard at 7.5 percent.
The new calculation allows the district to compare its fund balance to other school districts that use the same formula, making it easier for the state to assess and compare districts.
But Robinson argued that changing the calculation only masks the district’s financial issues. He likened the policy to a warning sign that lets the district know whether there is enough money in its reserve fund.
“All we’re doing is changing where the sign is,” Robinson said. “Instead of the sign being 1,000 feet before the proverbial cliff, now it’s going to be 500 feet before you reach the proverbial cliff.”
During a May 21 workshop, School Board members learned that the district would not fall below its 7.5 minimum requirement next year. District officials predicted the fund balance would amount to 7.52 percent.
With the new calculation, the fund balance would rise to 9.63 percent, however, the ending gross fund balance would remain the same at $58.6 million, according to district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker.
School Board chair Jane Goodwin pointed out that the district’s deficit spending is mainly due to the unusually small increase in the base student allocation last year.
School districts only received an additional 47 cents per student in the base student allocation, which gives districts the flexibility to use money to start new programs or increase staff and services.
Goodwin said the district ended up losing $23 per student.
“We had a deficit and had to take money out of reserves and could not have a balanced budget for that reason,” she said.
But many school districts, like Sarasota, were surprised to discover that legislators increased the base student allocation to $75 per-student this year.
Goodwin said she anticipates the district will return to a balanced budget next year.
School Board vice chair Caroline Zucker agreed, noting that the fund balance was expected to be higher than she anticipated.
“I’m just grateful that we came in as well as we did,” Zucker said. “Because it’s really been a tough year financially.”
