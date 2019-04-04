SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board passed a resolution against arming teachers in a split vote Tuesday night.
Some board members raised concerns about the language in the resolution potentially causing tension with lawmakers, who could cut funding to the district.
The resolution was approved in a 3-2 vote, with School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler dissenting.
Ziegler noted that all five board members oppose arming teachers, but said she would not support the resolution because it references Senate Bill 7030.
The bill removes language from a post-Parkland law that prohibits teachers from participating in the Guardian program, allowing them to carry guns on campus.
Ziegler said she backs the bill because it gives the state’s 67 counties the flexibility to decide whether or not they will participate in the program.
“I want to make sure if we are sending a unanimous message to our community that it really is to our community only and not really about the legislation because that is something where I have a hard time with,” Ziegler said. “I want to keep it narrow ... specifically to what I have control over as a voting member.”
School Board Vice Chair Caroline Zucker said she did not take issue with mentioning the bill in the resolution because it explains why the board is voting against arming teachers.
“I find it ironic as we ask our students to see and to tell anything that they see that’s wrong, yet we are sitting here as board members and we should be afraid of doing something because we think our legislators will punish us,” Zucker said. “What kind of a message does that send to our students?”
School Board member Shirley Brown first proposed discussing the resolution with state legislators at a March 26 workshop. She said she backed off at Tuesday’s meeting because the board was not in unanimous agreement.
Despite opposition from other board members, Brown noted the resolution answers questions about their stance on arming teachers.
“It’ll let teachers know that regardless of what happens in Tallahassee, even if that bill passes, we will not be arming our teachers here,” Brown said.
Robinson, like Ziegler, was uncomfortable with including language about the legislation in the resolution.
Robinson said he would vote against the resolution. But in an attempt to get a 5-0 vote, he made a motion to instead issue a statement that the board would not support arming teachers in Sarasota County.
The motion failed 3-2.
School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said the resolution sends a message to teachers, parents and students that teachers will not carry guns on campus.
Rows of women wearing red T-shirts that read Moms Demand Action waited to hear the approval of the resolution. They sat beside former and current teachers who stood before the board to encourage them to opt out of arming teachers.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said the decision to approve the resolution allows him to provide a clear answer to questions about the board’s position on school guardians.
“I think anytime there’s a vacuum in which there’s no position taken, then people are left to wonder, ‘Are they going to arm us?’” Bowden said. “And much of it has been centered around a teacher saying, ‘Not only do I not wish to carry, but I’m not comfortable with the teacher in the room next door carrying,’ so I think this provides some certainty.”
