By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The School Board of Sarasota County will consider a nearly $484 million budget Tuesday afternoon.
The sum is up $19 million from last year’s general funds due in large part to higher rates in employee benefits, such as Florida Retirement System contributions, health insurance and workers’ compensation, said district spokeswoman Tracey Beeker.
Other large expenses include upgrading classroom and administrative support doors and a half-percent pay increase per the district’s union contract, Beeker noted.
The board will vote on the tentative budget during its 4 p.m meeting in the board chambers, located at 1980 Landings Boulevard in Sarasota.
The board will also consider a proposed millage rate, which has been set at $6.943 per $1,000 of taxable value, a .86% decrease from last year’s $7.003 millage rate.
A public hearing on the budget and property taxes will take place at 5:15 p.m. July 30 in the board chambers.
The public will be allowed to comment and ask questions before the board makes a final decision.
