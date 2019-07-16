Staff Report
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Schools Board meeting today has a long list of topics.
The district board will look at approving a settlement in the case of Boone v. School Board with a “financial impact” of $130,000.
While the settlement is through Sarasota County’s 12th Judicial Circuit, there were no records in the county’s clerks office to detail the lawsuit.
The School Board will vote on a data-sharing agreement between the district and Educational Research Institute of America, which is conducting work that, the district states, will benefit Sarasota County Schools.
The student is “intended to identify the statistical relationship between i-Ready and the Florida Standards Assessment,” according to the contract.
There is also a data sharing agreement set for a vote between the district and Florida State University “regarding sharing information about students for the Learning by Collaborative Design Project,” according to the district’s agenda for today’s meeting.
The study by FSU is hoped to “develop, validate, or administer predictive tests; administer student aid programs or improve instruction,” according to the proposed agreement. “The project is intended to identify effective models of professional development for science teachers and teachers in understanding and implementing novel teaching practices in the classroom.”
Two interlocal agreements are set for discussion: one between the district and the city of Sarasota on School Avenue and a second between the district and city of Sarasota on transportation improvements around Sarasota High School.
The School Board will also look at an agreement between the district and Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. Sandy Hook will provide programs including “Say Something” and “Safety Assessment and Intervention” to more than 20 Sarasota County schools.
Sandy Hook Promise began in the wake of the the 2012 massacre when a man barged into the Newton, Mass., school and killed 20 children along with six adults. Most of the victims were first-graders.
The School Board meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the Board Chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.