The Sarasota County School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss its budget and the financial impact of its internal police force for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school district will hire two new lieutenants, three sergeants, 20 school resource officers and one records custodian. The total number of school resource officers will increase to 48 with the addition of the new hires.
Nearly all middle and high schools are staffed by local law enforcement. District spokesperson Tracey Beeker previously told the Sun the district would decide whether local officers remain at the schools. The school district may opt to take over and assign its own officers to the schools, she said.
The district will purchase five new Ford Explorers and a property and evidence room. Other major purchases include a panic button, bullet-resistant glass and a single-point-of-entry system. The district will also add window film on all classroom door windows.
The school district plans to use a new monitoring system called Social Sentinel to track potentially harmful information posted on social media.
In addition to the budget, the board will further discuss a proposal to amend a contract with the Student Leadership Academy that would allow the charter middle school to expand its grade level to ninth grade next year. The board tabled the contract at a March 5 meeting after agreeing that it would disadvantage students to keep them from moving on to high school.
The Venice school plans to add up to 50 ninth-grade students.
“The goal is to provide students who are not socially, emotionally, and/or physically ready for a larger high school setting with a safe, community-based academic and social environment,” said Principal Jonathan Cooley in a letter of intent submitted to the district.
The board will meet for its monthly workshop at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota, followed by its 3 p.m. board meeting.
