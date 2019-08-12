NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County School District has changed a school bus route in North Port due to its close proximity to a registered sex offender's home.
All students who catch the bus at the intersection of South Salford Boulevard and Allure Lane will now have a new bus stop, according to a district news release.
“Although we want to be respectful and observe the rights of all citizens in our community, we also have an obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of our students at all times," Superintendent Todd Bowden said in the release. "In this case, it became very apparent we needed to make a change in time for the new school year to ensure our students arrive to and come home from their bus stop safely every day."
The change may affect students attending Cranberry Elementary, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.
Pick-up and drop-off times will remain the same, the release said.
For bus route information, parents can visit the transportation section on the district’s website.
