WEST VILLAGES — The first school day wasn't even over and the bus stop at Gran Paradiso was back inside the subdivision.
When parents woke up Monday morning, the stop was again to U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail northbound just past the traffic light at Corradino Boulevard between IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso.
In January, Sarasota County Schools moved the bus stop following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and didn't advise parents of the change.
This year, parents had been assured it would remain in Gran Paradiso.
Parent Eric Kooymans was worried on Monday morning, especially after he had been assured that the bus stop would not move.
By Monday afternoon, Sarasota County Schools Media Relations Specialist Kelsey Whealy said the change would go into effect by the time kids went home.
Kooymans was happy Monday afternoon to hear the stop had been moved back to its original location. His biggest concern was the safety of the smaller kids who may bound into the street.
