WEST VILLAGES — After outcry from parents, Gran Paradiso’s school bus stop was changed for a second time in 24 hours.
The stop was moved Wednesday morning to U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail northbound just past the new traffic light at Corradino Boulevard between IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso.
Parents like Darcy Stabile were upset that the stop had been moved after complaints from other residents in the community.
“Management swears it wasn’t them and sent (those with complaints) to the district,” Stabile said.
Stabile said the bus would originally make a three-point turn into the front of the community and pick up the kids just past the exit of the gated community.
After Stabile and other West Villages parents called the district, the stop was reverted back to the original location.
“I’m very happy, I’m thrilled that the kids will be safe,” Stabile said.
Stabile said she was originally told the school district’s director of transportation would come out Monday to assess the stop. On Wednesday, he was in meetings in Tallahassee.
Sarasota County Schools Communications Specialist Kelsey Whealy said he was aware of the issue and the district was working to find a solution.
She also added that the stop being moved to Tamiami Trail was within the Florida state statues, but the district was assessing what it would do in response to the complaints.
“I don’t know how many complaints (were received),” Whealy said.
The change in bus stop was after Gran Paradiso residents complained to the management company, according to Stabile.
The management company then alerted the district who made the quick change to the bus stop over the weekend ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
“(They) sent a note (Tuesday) afternoon,” Stabile said.
She said it didn’t give parents time to respond and she had heard some parents hadn’t received the note. The note also made it home after Tuesday’s School Board meeting had started at 3 p.m. with no opportunity for parents to comment.
“It’s the most ridiculous place to put a bus stop,” Stabile said.
The intersection between Gran Paradiso and IslandWalk had eight accidents during the last year, according to the city of North Port Police Department — the speed limit on that part of Tamiami Trail is 55 mph.
On Wednesday morning, Stabile said that parents were also standing out on Tamiami Trail to prevent drivers exiting from IslandWalk to turn left onto the road past the bus.
Stabile took a video of bus pick-up on Wednesday morning, where the driver was trying to get kids to hurry on the bus.
“The bus driver yelled at the kids to hurry up because it’s dangerous,” Stabile said.
Stabile said that the driver had urged parents to complain to the district.
Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the district made the change and Thursday morning the bus would pick up in the original location.
Stabile said that she was open to changes in the bus stop, whether it’s inside or at another parking lot.
“We are open to other options,” Stabile said.
