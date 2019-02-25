SARASOTA — Students will have a second school safety drill take place Wednesday, officials announced.
“All the district’s campuses will simultaneously be under a mock drill, where staff and students will review lockdown protocols,” the school district stated in a news release. “This safety exercise is part of ongoing training the SCSPD will provide to staff and students to help keep our school communities aware and safe.”
The drill will take place at “traditional” elementary, middle and high schools in Sarasota County. It takes place from 9:45-10 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
Schools will later also conduct “random monthly safety exercises so students can experience a drill outside of their normal routines,” the district stated.
In those circumstances, the “element of surprise” should help students and staff prepare for a real emergency, the district said.
“School safety is paramount to Sarasota County Schools,” it said. “Together with local law enforcement, EMS and first-responder partners, the SCSPD continually works to ensure the safety and well-being of its staff and students throughout the school district by employing a systems approach to school safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.