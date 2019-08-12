STAFF REPORT
SARASOTA — A total of 20 new school resource officers were sworn in for the Sarasota County Schools Police Department on Friday, in preparation for the first day of school today.
A ceremony was held at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota.
Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Tim Enos delivered the oath of office.
With these new officers, he said, the department is now fully staffed are more than 80.
Most of the new officers are former high-ranking police officers with years of experience in law enforcement, Enos said.
“You also have to have the right experience. And you have to have the right mindset to be able to come back and work kids. These officers all know they have to have the drive in them … that they want to protect kids,” Enos said.
“Today’s ceremony only solidifies the value of the school district’s police department in our community,” Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden said in a news release. “I was humbled to see the reception that all our SCSPD Officers received from their fellow law enforcement colleagues, district team members and other guests. Our officers represent the core of our district’s mission – to enable our students to learn, grow and return home safety every day. I want to thank both our existing and new officers, as well as all their families, for accepting this huge responsibility.”
A promotion ceremony was also held to recognize new lieutenants and sergeants within the department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.