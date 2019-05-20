NORTH PORT - Students of Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port had a chance to look at some area nonprofit centers, government programs and businesses.
Students were able to showcase their own talents in music, art, social students and science during the event.
The May 9 Spring Showcase of Success included many organizations and vendors who were onsite with exploration stations.
The last day of school for Sarasota County students is Friday.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport
