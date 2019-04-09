NORTH PORT — A group of theater students stood in the North Port Performing Arts Center on Monday morning, some of them talking, some of them busy with classwork.
Some of them crying on each others’ shoulders.
The North Port High School students were mourning the death of a fellow student who was killed in an alleged DUI crash early Saturday in rural North Port.
The 17-year-old girl, a junior at the school, was active in the school’s theater department.
“For each person, it’s different in how they move on and it’s OK to grieve in different ways,” North Port High School counselor Lee Thomas said.
There are students who haven’t had a lot of experience dealing with grief, he said. Several who don’t know what to say to a classmate mourning the loss of a friend. And there are others who never met the teenager, yet her death has stirred up memories of a traumatic event in their past.
Counselors met with nearly 50 students Saturday, a majority of whom were involved in theater. They returned Sunday to provide services to two students.
By noon Monday, counselors had spoken to another 15.
Principal Brandon Johnson said he sees students walk around campus and is unsure how they’re feeling. He noted the school administration relies on staff and other students to make them aware of anyone who is struggling to cope with the loss.
“Sometimes you don’t know the impact until we bring them down here and we have those conversations with them and more things come out,” Johnson said. “Sometimes when they’re walking around, you just can’t see it.”
One counselor spent Monday following the girl’s schedule, attending every class she would have gone to and making it easier for her classmates to seek help.
Johnson stressed the importance of having open conversations with students about the consequences of drugs and alcohol through courses like Health Opportunities for Physical Education, which discusses these topics with students, many of whom take the course during their freshman year.
“What I want them to learn is one, that we are here for them when something happens and that they can always rely on us,” Johnson said. “Two, is that we have to make smart decisions, think about our actions and rely on friends to sometimes be the person that’s another voice that tell us maybe this is something we shouldn’t do.”
For teachers grieving the death of their student, Johnson said they were given the option to be removed from their class, so they could meet with a counselor one-on-one.
Thomas noted teachers often have to deal with difficult emotions, while also providing support for students.
“There’s a special relationship that you build as an educator and a teacher with your children, and so I think it’s extremely difficult to realize that at some point you don’t have that student in that class anymore,” Thomas said. “They also feel the pressure of supporting the students in their class, as well, so it’s a very challenging situation.”
The theater department cancelled performances of its play “Once Upon a Mattress” on Saturday and Sunday out of respect for the people affected by the tragedy. A performance has been rescheduled for April 14 at the Performing Arts Center, where the student will be honored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.