NORTH PORT The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 312 has collected nearly $300 worth of school supplies for students in need.

Composition books, pens, pencils, and other supplies will be donated to SKY Academy, a charter middle school in Venice.

Kathleen Larson, secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary, teaches sixth grade Earth and space science and seventh-grade U.S. history at the school.

Larson said providing low-income students with school supplies allow them to start the school year feeling prepared.

She noted that students shouldn’t have to worry about whether their parents can afford supplies.

“We want everybody to be on an equal playing field,” Larson said. “They’re going to have all the supplies and all that’s necessary for them to be able to succeed. We want them to succeed as much as possible.”

Linda Milo, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, said she helped organize the donation drive, so that Larson could help ease the financial burden on low-income families.

“We want her to give back to the students in her school,” Milo said.

