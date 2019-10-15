SARASOTA — Pine View, the No. 1-rated high school in Florida, may soon change its graduation requirements.
School officials met with the Sarasota County School Board Tuesday to propose two major changes that would impact future high school students at the gifted magnet school.
The first change would require the Class of 2024 to take all core academic courses on campus from gifted-endorsed teachers. The second would require the Class of 2025 to take eight rigorous courses, which may include dual enrollment or Advanced Placement.
Other rigorous courses include Statistics II Honors, Chemistry II Honors and Biology Technology. Students can also meet the requirement by taking Introduction to Engineering Design, Robotics, Aerospace Engineering, Design and Development, and upper-level digital media courses.
Students must earn at least a C in rigorous courses, and those who enroll in AP courses must sit for the exam. However, students do not need to earn a specific score on the AP exam to earn credit for the course.
Pine View Principal Stephen Covert noted that it benefits gifted students to indicate how many rigorous courses they should take throughout their high school career.
“[It] may actually reduce stress and the perception among students that there’s an unspoken relentless drive to take more and more Advanced Placement or dual enrollment or highly rigorous courses by setting a reasonable expectation for highly rigorous courses, and defining what those courses actually are,” he said.
Julia Kourelakos, a 16-year-old junior who has been attending the school since second grade, said setting an expectation that students must take eight rigorous courses would not unattainable for most students.
“These new graduation requirements, they aren’t that difficult to achieve, and they aren’t very different from what the vast majority of us are already doing,” she said. “At the end of my junior year, I will have twelve — eight APs, four dual enrollment — and way more than that by the end of my senior year.”
This year, 94% of students took eight or more rigorous courses, according to data obtained from the school. The average was 12.
Despite the success demonstrated by most students, several School Board members raised concerns about whether the changes would be too demanding for some.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler pointed out that some parents worry that raising graduation requirements may limit the number of students who can receive the prestigious Pine View diploma.
“They’re fearful that if you change it and elevate it … you may miss out on a lot of students’ eligibility,” Ziegler said. “And it may not be a lot, but that’s the concern.”
School Board member Eric Robinson questioned why core academic courses must be taken on campus, noting that dual enrollment courses taken at a college should also meet the requirement.
“I would think that if somebody had a PhD in mathematics and was teaching math, that would count toward rigorous coursework,” Robinson said. “But simply because it’s not being taught on campus by a gifted [teacher], it’s not.”
Tara Spielman, assistant principal of Pine View’s high school campus, noted that leaving campus to take dual enrollment courses was not “off the table.” She added that requiring students to take core academic courses with gifted-endorsed teachers allow them to access the unique curriculum at the school.
“If a student wants to get a degree or he wants to go to the university and take classes, then they’re not going down the same path of saying they want to access gifted education,” she said. “If they want a gifted education, we have that program and encourage them to still take courses at the college level.”
