NORTH PORT — North Port families can soon register to receive free backpacks and supplemental school supplies for students at the city’s annual Back to School Resource Fair.
Registration will begin June 1 and end June 30 at the Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration is open to low- and moderate-income North Port families whose children attend public schools, according to a news release.
The Back to School Resource Fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Morgan Family Community Center. This expo-like event will feature exhibitors with resources for families, the release said.
Organizations and businesses that want to donate school supplies can drop items off by July 1 at the Family Service Center.
Items needed include: three-ring binders, 24-pack crayons, eight-pack washable markers, 12-pack colored pencils, large pink erasers, yellow highlighters, pens, No. 2 pencils (not mechanical), pencil pouches with zippers, 12-inch rulers, wide-ruled filler paper (100-150 pack), college ruled filler paper (100-150 pack), spiral notebooks (1 subject, wide ruled) and spiral notebooks (1 subject, college ruled).
For more information, contact the Family Service Center at 941-429-3700.
