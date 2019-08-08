By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is reminding parents that updated vaccines are required for students going into kindergarten and seventh grade.
A completed DH 680 form is required for school registration, according to a news release. The form is available through a pediatrician and at DOH-Sarasota.
Students without required immunizations will be sent home from public schools on the first day of school, the release said.
Students will not be able to ride the bus or participate in sports, band or other extracurricular activities until the school has received the DH 680 form.
The North Port immunization clinic, located at 6950 Outreach Way, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents can stop by now through Aug. 13.
No appointment is needed, and immunizations are free for children ages 18 and under, according to the release. Parents should bring immunization records and an insurance card if their plan covers vaccines.
