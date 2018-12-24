NORTH PORT - North Port area schools, including North Port High along with Woodland and Heron Creek middle, recently held their winter concerts.
From jazz shows to choirs to beginners on wind ensembles, the students played a variety of music - but much of the shows came back to a Christmas theme.
Chris Owens and the Heron Creek Middle School Band presented the 2018 Fall Concert on Nov. 27 to parents, family members, friends and school administrators. The concert offered selections like "America, the Beautiful," "Lexington March" and "The Christmas Song," among others.
The North Port High School Orchestras, (Prelude, Concert, VPA, Pops and Advanced), under the direction of Lorianne Alegria, presented the "2018 Winter Concert" on Dec. 6 at the Performing Arts Center.
The North Port High School Jazz Bands, directed by Owen Bradley, presented its Fall Concert on Dec. 10 at the Performing Arts Center.
The North Port High School Chorus presented "Winter Showcase" on Dec. 15 at the Performing Arts Center. The chorus is directed by David Sommer and was accompanied in some music selections by David Katz. The chorus is formed by the Advanced Women Chorus, the Intermediate Women Chorus, the Beginning Women Chorus and the Concert Choir.
David Wing, director of Bands at Woodland Middle School, along with Doug Ortner, presented the school's Advanced Bands Winter Concert on Dec. 18 at the school cafeteria. Students played different musical selections, like "Tango for Jam Jam," "Destiny Fanfare," and "Sleigh Ride." The Advanced Bands is formed by the Wildcat Jazz Band, the Symphonic Band and the Wind Ensemble.
