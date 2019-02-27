NORTH PORT — Nearly 280 local volunteers will visit 45 elementary schools in Sarasota and Manatee counties Friday to read to students in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday.
Children in more than 360 classrooms will listen to volunteers from Embracing Our Differences read a number of Dr. Seuss classics.
Embracing Our Differences is a nonprofit organization that uses art and education to promote diversity and inclusion.
As part of Embracing Dr. Seuss’ Differences Day, the nonprofit will gift more than 6,500 books focusing on kindness and respect to students and classrooms, said district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
The books selected for the students are designed to stimulate conversations regarding diversity, bullying, character education and respect for others.
In kindergarten classrooms, students will listen to volunteers read “The Cat in the Hat,” selected to teach them how to be “upstanders” against The Cat and his scheming tricks, Whealy said.
First-graders will listen to “Green Eggs and Ham,” chosen to encourage them to try new things, even if it seems strange or unappealing.
Volunteers will read “Horton Hears a Who” to second-graders and “The Lorax” to those in third grade.
