NORTH PORT - SCORE, a non-profit organization that provides free advice to small businesses - hosted its awards luncheon on Monday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
According to a news release, the event was a "big hit."
Chairman Don Benjamin and Fred Cort spoke about how Port Charlotte SCORE works and "has helped more than 350 businesses and over 1,000 individual sessions."
Aletha Harris, SBA’s Small Business lead economic development specialist, was the keynote speaker.
"Long-time SCORE mentors were recognized for their service and dedication to small business with a Special Mentor Emeritus Award given to former Chairman Bob Burkholder. SCORE’s Ed Davis received the Education Extraordinaire Award and Walter Pawlowski was named Mentor of the Year," the release stated.
Small business owners also spoke about how SCORE assisted them.
“The best day of my life – aside from meeting my husband, was when I met my SCORE Mentor and he encouraged me to start my own business,” said Tracy Beck, of Sea-Inspired Jewelry Design, according to the news release.
Keith Harper, of Rescue Air Cooling and Heating, said meeting with his SCORE mentor was where his quest to start his own business began.
“I would not be here today if it was not for the help of SCORE and it’s mentoring services - what they did meant everything to me,” the release states.
Anyone interested in being a part of SCORE, call Don Benjamin at 941-249-4440.
