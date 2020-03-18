NSscottys031920a

Customers dance at the re-grand opening of Scotty’s Pub Tuesday before bars were ordered to be shut down.

sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — Hours into the re-grand opening of Scotty’s Pub in North Port Tuesday, the governor ordered all bars shut down at 5 p.m.

New owners Dave Diedrick and Leslie Pines celebrated a St. Patty’s Day theme with homemade corned beef and cabbage and cake (made by Pines), a live band and dancing.

Despite fears of the coronavirus, the pair wanted customers to enjoy themselves before the governor’s new order impacted them all.

“We repainted, bought new coolers and made upgrades to this pub,” Diedrick said. “We have new tables, a new jukebox and bar games. We brought this place back to life.”

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered bars close for 30 days to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Diedrick said he hopes things will get back to normal after the coronavirus soon.

“We worked really hard on the bar,” he said. “We have great customers. They had a blast tonight.”

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments