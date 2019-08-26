WARM MINERAL SPRINGS - It's been an item of curiosity and fascination for eight years.
The sculpture "Mandalas For World Peace" was placed on a wall at Warm Mineral Springs Park in November 2012.
The sculpture, by John Cheer, has greeted thousands of visitors to the popular facility and its springs ever since.
Earlier this year, officials noted issues with the 9 foot by 5 foot 600-pound piece of art. It was mounted on wood and now the underlying wood is rotting.
Some of the 18 3-D mandalas are also mounted on wood and that wood has to be replaced. Along with that, the supporting poles were starting to rust, according to North Port officials.
So in April, the sculpture was put in storage.
For those who don't know, mandalas are geometric figures representing the universe in Hindu and Buddhist symbolism. They also represent symbols in a dream, representing the dreamer's search for completeness and unity.
There are a total of 18 mandalas in the sculpture, designed by Cheer and 14 other artists.
It will take an estimated $11,000 to totally restore the sculpture, according to experts.
Recently, the North Port City Commission put aside half that money for restoration and on Monday, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation granted the city another $5,500 to complete the work.
Work on the piece is slated to begin early next year.
Cheer has committed to help restore it.
City officials hope to have the sculpture back on public view by mid-2020.
