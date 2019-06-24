ENGLEWOOD — Something must be in the water the way sea turtles are reproducing and nesting.
"A double rainbow is a sign of good fortune for sea turtle nesting numbers on Manasota Key this season," the Coastal Wildlife Club posted on its Facebook page two weeks ago.
Under the supervision of state primary permit holders Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz, the CWC coordinates the volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols along Manasota Key's Gulf shoreline.
The "record" pace hasn't let up. Officially, the local sea turtle nesting season began May 1 and extends to Oct. 31.
"June 21. Still a record year for sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key," the CWC posted on Facebook this week with the latest nesting counts.
Volunteers documented 2,226 loggerhead nests so far this year, 50 green sea turtle nests and three Kemp's ridley nests. That's more nesting then what's been counted in previous banner years.
According to state researchers, female sea turtles lay an average of 100 to 120 eggs per nest. They can nest six or seven times per season, but the average is about three or four nests per season.
Of the hatchlings that emerge from the nests, researchers suspect only one or two may survive to adulthood.
South of Stump Pass, on Knight, Don Pedro and Gasparilla islands, the numbers are much "greener" this year, but that can be expected, suggested Brenda Bossman, also a state primary permit holder. Researchers have long noted green sea turtles tend to nest in two-, three- or four-year cycles. The last big green season for Bossman was three years ago.
At last count, Knight and Don Pedro has seen 143 loggerhead, eight green and one Kemp's ridley nest.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees the turtle patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. Like other local reports, Mote is seeing a banner year of nesting and has reported 2,922 loggerheads and 55 green nests. Mote has also reported four leatherback nests — two on Casey and two on Siesta Keys. State wildlife officials report leatherback nests have also been documented along beaches in the Panhandle. Leatherbacks, the largest of sea turtle species, generally nest on Florida's Atlantic Coast.
Good statewide nesting
Normally, state wildlife officials will refrain from pronouncements on how well sea turtle season is progressing.
Not this year.
"An increase in turtle nesting for the 2019 season is being reported by Florida’s National Estuarine Research Reserves," the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced this week.
The research reserves are on St. George Island and Little St. George islands in the Panhandle, Ponte Vedra Beach south of Jacksonville and Rookery Bay in Collier County. The FDEP and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration jointly manage the preserves. The nesting counts are nearly 70- to more than 200 percent higher than what's seen at the preserves in the past.
"Researchers do not yet understand fully what drives fluctuations in annual nest counts," the FDEP reported.
Higher water temps?
"I don’t know if there would be a very well defined optimum water temperature range associated with sea turtle nesting," said Allen Foley a leading sea turtle researcher and biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"There’s a fair amount of water temperature variation from water body to water body, and regular nesting associated with each," Foley said. "It’s also a little complicated because the females that converge to nest in Southwest Florida don’t all live in the same place.
"This will have some influence on how early these turtles move to their nesting beaches," he suggested. Then, once at the beach, the water temperatures there may further modify the timing of nesting."
Instead, the first temperatures that might affect and modify nesting behavior are encountered in the sea turtles' foraging grounds. University of Central Florida researchers John Weishampel, Dean Bagley and Llewellyn Ehrhart studied the impact of surface sea water temperatures on loggerheads.
"Being (a cold-blooded reptile) the sea turtle physiology and behavior are largely determined by ambient temperatures," the UCF researchers wrote in a paper published in 2004. "Cues to begin migration would most likely included warmer (surface water temperatures) in the foraging areas."
Caribbean surface water temperatures — where loggerheads forage — have risen steadily since the late 1950s, the researchers noted. "Shifts" in loggerhead behaviors, including nesting, are changing.
