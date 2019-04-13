NORTH PORT — The second annual Gary Sinise Foundation golf tournament has been set for Friday, April 26, at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club.
“We need more golfers and more hole sponsors,” said Laura Kozma, administrative assistant at Heron Creek in North Port.
“This tournament is growing and we want to raise $100,000 this year. We are halfway there,” she said.
The event began in 2018 and benefits the Gary Sinise Foundation, which assists veterans, first defenders, their families and those in need.
Sinise, an actor who is best known for his Oscar-winning performance of Lieutenant Dan (Taylor) in 1994 Oscar-winning movie, “Forrest Gump,” was not on hand for last year’s tournament — nor is not expected this year.
“He has a conflict,” Kozma said. “He has his own band.”
Among those slated to be on hand this year are Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl player Mike Alstott, and Richard Rawlings and Russell Holmes of Gas Monkey Garage — featured on the Discovery Channel show “Fast N’ Loud.”
Alstott was a Pro Bowl player six times for the Bucs and helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002. He played for the team between 1996-2006.
“Fast N’ Loud” focuses on a crew out of Dallas, Texas, that seeks “derelict classic cars across the country to buy and restore” in their facility, Gas Monkey Garage.
To date, the Gary Sinise Foundation has raised about $30 million a year for veteran causes, with more than 90 percent of the money going toward specific programs like building “smart homes” for disabled veterans and paying for scholarships for children of those killed or wounded in action.
Kozma said the tournament entry fee is $500 for a foursome. It is a team scramble, with an awards dinner following play. Hole sponsorships are $100.
Those interested in participating should contact Kozma at 941-240-5100.
