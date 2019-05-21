PORT CHARLOTTE - The second joint Semper Fi Tee-It-Up-For-Kids golf tournament took place Saturday at Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte.

The event was held by North Port Marine Corps League Attachment 948 to help students in the Young Marines program at the two Imagine schools in North Port.

AMVETS Post 312 assisted with a post-tournament awards dinner in North Port. 

