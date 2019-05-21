PORT CHARLOTTE - The second joint Semper Fi Tee-It-Up-For-Kids golf tournament took place Saturday at Riverwood Golf Club in Port Charlotte.
The event was held by North Port Marine Corps League Attachment 948 to help students in the Young Marines program at the two Imagine schools in North Port.
AMVETS Post 312 assisted with a post-tournament awards dinner in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.