VENICE - Preventing crimes against senior citizens will be the focus of a September seminar at an area library.

The Senior Citizen Crime Prevention Seminar takes place from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4131 Woodmere Park Blvd. 

It's the first time the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has held such an event, it said in a Tuesday news release. 

"With representatives from the U.S. Secret Service, IRS, Regions Bank and Sprint, topics of discussion will include how to identify fraud and avoid scams, how to properly file a tax return and file for Social Security, how to protect bank accounts, and how to prevent robo-calls and block callers," the office said in the news release.

