NORTH PORT – An issue of table tennis, heated arguments and alleged Constitutional violations has led to a potential lawsuit for the North Port Senior Center and the city.
Wayne Anderson, of North Port, recently filed an intent to sue the North Port Senior Center, Inc., its leadership and the city of North Port, after being banned from the center.
Anderson alleges that banishment violates his 14th Amendment right to due process and equal protection.
Along with the city and center, Anderson’s document states his intent to sue the center’s president, Rochelle Munroe, and its board director, Helen Marchese.
The city said Wednesday it’s not received any paperwork about the possible lawsuit and that the Senior Center is a tenant, according to a North Port’s spokesman.
In a letter to the Sun, Anderson said his table tennis group — who has played at the center for at least eight years — was thrown out and banned from the center.
The group was scheduled to use a room in the center at the same time as an exercise class, according to Anderson’s notice of intent to sue. According to the documents, Marchese told Anderson the class would be using the room and his group would have to remove the tables and leave.
According to the North Port Police Department, Anderson does not pay rent at the center and refused to leave. He was being loud and causing a disturbance, a police report from Oct. 26, 2018, states.
Marchese called authorities to report Anderson for trespassing.
No charges were filed.
Along with the threat of a lawsuit and police report, the North Port Senior Center also documented the incident — where it states Anderson said he had a “verbal contract” to use the room for table tennis.
Munroe said police were called after Anderson allegedly threatened her and called her “a Nazi.”
“He put his finger in my face and said to me, ‘If you touch any of my equipment, you will be one sorry woman,’” Munroe said. “And I said, “Is that a threat? And then he didn’t answer me.”
Anderson denied the allegations in a Wednesday call with the Sun.
“They kicked us out without any notice or opportunity to be heard,” Anderson said. “They had me come to a meeting at the board, where they accused us of calling them names and all kinds of things, which never happened. All the people in the group there will let you know that we never called anybody any names. They were just abusing their power in this situation to be nasty and to bully other people.”
Munroe said she felt physically threatened by Anderson.
“Looking at him face-to-face, I was waiting to get punched in the face,” Munroe said. “That’s how angry and mad he looked.”
Anderson said he stands more than 6 feet tall and people may be intimated by his size, but said there was never any physical threat to anyone.
Anderson said several conflicts involving other seniors have previously occurred, causing many to stop coming to the center.
Munroe said this is the third incident where someone has been banned from the center. She said one involved screaming and swearing at two board members, while another involved a woman allegedly stealing from the center’s gift shop.
The city of North Port was not aware of this issue being filed with any court, said North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor in an email.
Taylor said the center is a tenant and the city has no involvement with the tenant’s actions in this issue.
“If they are uncomfortable with someone or feel threatened and don’t want them there, we cannot make them allow the individual access,” Taylor said in the email.
